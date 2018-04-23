Van ploughs into pedestrians in Toronto injuring eight

Police say a van has struck at least eight people, but the cause of the incident is not yet known.

Authorities said the white van hit a crowd of people in the north of the city, at the intersection of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue, after it jumped a curb at 13:30 local time (17:30 GMT) on Monday.

The cause of the incident and extent of the injuries is not yet known, according to officials.

Police have asked the public to avoid the area. Nearby subway services were halted.

It happened as Cabinet ministers from the G7 countries were gathered in Toronto to discuss a range of international issues in the run-up to the G7 meeting near Quebec City in June.

The vehicle was located several streets away, and the driver was taken into custody alive, according to Canadian media.

No description was given of the driver, including name, age, gender, or possible motive.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters: "Obviously we're just learning of the situation in Toronto.

"Our hearts go out to anyone affected. We're obviously going to have more to learn and more to say in the coming hours."