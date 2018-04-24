Amazon launches delivery service to your car in US

Roll out to owners of selected connected cars – which use mobile internet technology.

Amazon: Now deliveries straight to your car. PA Images

A new service enabling Amazon customers to have packages delivered to their car has been launched in the US.

The owners of certain connected cars - which use mobile internet technology - can request that parcels are left in their parked vehicle.

It is thought the scheme will appeal to people who are unable to receive deliveries at their place of work or do not want items left in their front porch.

Amazon unlocks and re-locks cars using an "encrypted authentication process". No codes or keys are provided to delivery drivers.

If the system proves successful it could be rolled out in the UK.

Atif Rafiq, chief digital officer at Volvo, which is one of the car manufacturers involved, said: "Receiving a package securely and reliably in your car, without you having to be there, is something we think many people will appreciate.

"This mix of car and commerce is starting the next wave of innovation and we intend to be at the forefront."

Amazon already enables in-home delivery using keyless systems.

The firm's vice president of delivery technology, Peter Larsen, said: "In-car delivery gives customers that same peace of mind and allows them to take the Amazon experience with them.

"With no additional hardware or devices required, customers can start ordering in-car delivery today."

In-car delivery is available in 37 cities across the US, with more locations expected to be added.