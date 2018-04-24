Spain's Palma to ban renting of apartments to tourists

Rents in Majorca and in most Spanish cities have increased in recent years.

Island: First Spanish city to bring in ban. PA

Palma on the island of Majorca is planning to become the first Spanish city to prohibit the rental of apartments to tourists.

Palma mayor Antoni Noguera said his government will vote for the ban at city council.

Mr Noguera said he will back the ban because "there is nothing worse than having residents who can't live in their city nor afford a rent".

Many residents and local politicians blame the price rise on internet sites and apps that allow travellers to rent apartments short-term directly from homeowners.

Mr Noguera said that houses will be excluded from the ban, unless they are in protected areas, near airports or in industrial areas.