How 13 lorry drivers helped save a suicidal man's life

Police asked drivers to line up underneath a Detroit bridge after man above threatened to jump.

Lorry line up: Drivers waited for four hours.

A group of lorry drivers have teamed up with police in America to stop a suicidal man taking his own life.

Michigan Police flagged down 13 lorry drivers and asked them to park up underneath a Detroit bridge because a man was standing on top threatening to jump.

The lorries lined up side by side in order to break the man's fall if he jumped.

They waited in position for four hours as police spoke to the man, who was eventually safely talked down and given medical attention.

Michigan State Police Lt. Michael Shaw said officers received a call early Tuesday about the man standing on an overpass above Interstate 696 in Huntington Woods.

He said police typically work with lorry drivers in such incidents but a situation involving so many vehicles is uncommon.

He added that there are "many other options out there aside from taking your own life."