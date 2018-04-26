  • STV
Ex-police officer suspected of being serial killer charged

ITV

Dubbed the ‘East Area Rapist’, he is accused of at least 12 murders and 45 rapes in California.

A car is backed out of the garage of a home searched in connection with the arrest of a man on suspicion of murder.
A car is backed out of the garage of a home searched in connection with the arrest of a man on suspicion of murder. Rich Pedroncelli/AP

A former police officer suspected of being a serial killer tied to dozens of killings and sexual assaults in the 1970s and 1980s has been charged with murder, California authorities said.

Ventura County District Attorney Greg Totten said his office charged Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, with two counts of first-degree murder in the 1980 killings of a couple.

Mr Totten said prosecutors will seek the death penalty against the former police officer.

Authorities in Sacramento County have also arrested DeAngelo on suspicion of murder in the killings of married couple Brian and Katie Maggiore in 1978.

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said DNA helped solve the case.

Law enforcement drawings released in 2016 show a suspected serial killer believed to have committed at least 12 murders across California in the 1970s and 1980s
Law enforcement drawings released in 2016 show a suspected serial killer believed to have committed at least 12 murders across California in the 1970s and 1980s Rich Pedroncelli/AP

She said dozens of people committed their professional lives to the search and spent hundreds of hours seeking "justice for these victims and their families".

The attacker who became known as the "East Area Rapist" is accused of at least 12 murders, 45 rapes and dozens of burglaries across the state.

