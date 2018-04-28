  • STV
  • MySTV

Stormy Daniels lawsuit against Donald Trump put on hold

ITV

A US district judge has ruled the lawsuit should be paused for three months.

A judge has put Stormy Daniels' lawsuit on hold due to a linked criminal investigation.
A judge has put Stormy Daniels' lawsuit on hold due to a linked criminal investigation. AP

Porn actress Stormy Daniels has seen her lawsuit against Donald Trump and his lawyer put on hold for three months.

Ms Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is seeking to dissolve a confidentiality agreement preventing her from discussing her alleged affair with the US President.

She is also suing Mr Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, alleging defamation.

Her legal action was suspended for 90 days by US District Judge S James Otero at the request of Mr Cohen, who is now facing a criminal investigation linked to the allegations.

Mr Cohen's house was earlier this month raided by FBI agents looking for records about a nondisclosure agreement Ms Daniels signed days before the 2016 presidential election.

Mr Cohen's lawyer has argued that because the criminal investigation overlaps with issues in the lawsuit, the civil action should be paused.

He argued that to continue would impact Mr Cohen's right against self-incrimination could be adversely impacted because he would not be able to respond and defend himself.

Mr Otero agreed, ruling that "there is a large potential factual overlap between the civil and criminal proceedings that would heavily implicate Mr Cohen's Fifth Amendment rights".

Mr Cohen is being sued for defamation by Ms Daniels.
Mr Cohen is being sued for defamation by Ms Daniels. AP

Ms Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, tweeted that he would likely be filing an immediate appeal of Mr Otero's ruling with the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals.

"We do not agree with it," Mr Avenatti wrote. "Justice delayed is justice denied."

While Mr Otero agreed with Mr Avenatti that Mr Cohen's argument for delay was made weaker without an indictment being filed against him, "the significance of the FBI raid can't be understated."

"This is no simple criminal investigation," Mr Otero wrote. "It is an investigation into the personal attorney of a sitting president regarding documents that might be subject to the attorney-client privilege."

He continued to say that "whether or not an indictment is forthcoming, and the court thinks it is likely based on these facts alone, these unique circumstances counsel in favour of stay."

Mr Otero also ruled that Ms Daniels' would not be substantially impacted by a delay, writing that she "has already appeared on at least two national shows ... to tell her alleged story".

"The court agrees that (Ms Daniels) has not established that she has actually been deterred from speaking, or that a delay in proceedings would cause undue prejudice," he wrote.

Stormy Daniels has repeatedly discussed the alleged affair despite the agreement.
Stormy Daniels has repeatedly discussed the alleged affair despite the agreement. AP

Ms Daniels was paid $130,000 by Mr Cohen as part of a nondisclosure agreement, but says that Mr Trump was not a party to the arrangement and was never informed.

Mr Trump answered questions about Ms Daniels for the first time earlier this month and said he had no knowledge of the payment made by Mr Cohen and did not know where Mr Cohen had got the money. The White House has repeatedly said Mr Trump denies the affair.

Mr Trump said on Thursday that Mr Cohen handles very little of his legal work, but did represent him in the "crazy Stormy Daniels deal".

Mr Cohen's lawyers have accused Ms Daniels of violating the confidentiality clauses more than 20 times and said she could be liable for one million dollar in damages for each violation.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.