Gang rape verdicts see thousands of women protest in Spain

Five men were convicted of a lesser charge after teen attacked during a bull-running festival.

Thousands of women have shared experiences of abuse using the hashtag #cuentalo, Spanish for #tellit, on Twitter. (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

Tens of thousands of people have marched in northern Spain for a third consecutive day to protest against the acquittal of five men on gang rape charges.

Women hold up a sign reading in basque ”our word”. (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

Thousands of women have shared their experiences of abuse on Twitter under the hashtag #cuentalo, Spanish for #tellit.

Thousands of people at Plaza del Castillo in Pamplona. (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

Local police in Pamplona estimated the size of the crowd at Saturday's march was 35,000.

People paint plastic bags during the protest. (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

An 18-year-old woman was attacked during the city's famous San Fermin bull-running festival in 2016.

A sign painted with the faces of ”La Manada” or Pack Leader, reading, ”Male violator to the crusher”. (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

The five men - whose members named their WhatsApp group "The Pack" - were convicted on Thursday of a lesser charge of sexual abuse.

The mass protests have been going on for days. (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

They were sentenced to nine years each in prison. Lawyers have said the victim is going to appeal.

The Spanish government has announced plans to convene discussions on possible legal reforms.