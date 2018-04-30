  • STV
BBC reporter killed in Afghanistan as bombs leave 25 dead

The bombing in the capital, Kabul, killed 25 people, including at least nine other journalists.

The BBC reporter was killed in Afghanistan suicide bomb attack.
The BBC reporter was killed in Afghanistan suicide bomb attack. AP

One of the BBC's reporters in Afghanistan has been killed in an attack in the eastern Khost province, the broadcaster said.

Ahmad Shah, 29, had worked for the BBC's Afghan service for more than a year.

He was killed on the same day a co-ordinated double suicide bombing in the capital, Kabul, killed 25 people, including at least nine other journalists.

Mr Shah was described as a "highly capable journalist who was a respected and popular member of the team".

BBC World Service Director Jamie Angus called it a "devastating loss" and sent his "sincere condolences to Ahmad Shah's friends and family and the whole BBC Afghan team".

Talib Mangal, spokesman for the provincial governor in Khost, said Mr Shah was shot dead, without providing further details.

The suicide bombing attack, claimed by the Islamic State group, was the deadliest to target journalists since the fall of the Taliban in 2001.

A few hours later another suicide car bombing in Kandahar killed 11 children, police in the southern province said.

Agence France-Presse reported that the news agency's chief photographer in Kabul, Shah Marai, was among those killed in Kabul.

AFP said Marai died in the second blast which targeted a group of journalists who had rushed to the scene of the earlier suicide attack in the capital.

Sediqullah Tawhidi, an official from the committee, said a cameraman form the local Tolo TV also was among those killed.

Police spokesman Hashmat Stanekzai said the first suicide bomber in Kabul was on a motorbike while the second attacker was among the crowd of reporters who rushed to the scene of the first attack, pretending to be one of the media.

He added that the second attacker then detonated his explosives while still among the reporters.

A man cries at a hospital after explosions in Kabul, Afghanistan
The suicide attacks took place in the central Shash Darak area, which is home to the Nato headquarters and a number of embassies in Afghanistan.

The second was meant to hit those rushing to the scene of the attack to help the victims of the first blast.

Suicide bombings killed at least 25 people
Kabul chief of police Dawood Amin said the area of Kabul that was targeted, which includes many foreign offices, was quickly sealed off.

In the Kandahar attack, an official said a suicide bomber targeted a Nato convoy in the district of Daman but killed 11 children from a religious school near the site of the blast.

Emergency teams responded to the blasts in Afghanistan
Romania's defence minister said eight Romanian troops were wounded in the attack.

General John Nicholson, commander of Nato's Resolute Support mission, said "our thoughts and prayers are with those wounded, and with the innocent Afghans whose lives were needlessly taken from them by the enemies of Afghanistan."

