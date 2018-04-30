Brazilian sets world record for largest wave ever surfed

Rodrigo Koxa broke the record by catching an 80ft wave.

World Surf League

The world record for largest wave ever surfed has been broken by Rodrigo Koxa.

World Surf League judges determined that a wave which the Brazilian surfed at Nazare, Portugal in November 2017 was 80 ft (24.38 metres) high.

It broke the previous record of 78 ft (23.77 meters) set by American Garrett McNamara in 2011.

On Saturday, Koxa received an award recognising that he caught the biggest wave of the year.

He described it as "a dream come true" and encouraged his peers to "keep believing in your dreams".

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.