South Korean leader says Trump ‘can take Nobel Peace Prize’

Moon Jae-in held a summit with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un last week.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has shaken off a suggestion that he receives the Nobel Peace Prize, saying Donald Trump "can take the Nobel prize" as long as the Koreas receive peace in return.

Mr Moon made the comment in response to a suggestion that he receive the award by the widow of late South Korean president Kim Dae-jung, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2000 after a summit with then North Korean leader Kim Jong Il.

Mr Moon held a summit with current leader Kim Jong Un last week in which he and Mr Kim, the son of Kim Jong Il, walked together across the tense border and agreed to a raft of initiatives meant to ease animosity.

Mr Moon responded to the suggestion of Nobel glory by saying, "President Trump can take the Nobel prize. The only thing we need is peace," according to the South's presidential office.

South Korea also said that it will remove propaganda-broadcasting loudspeakers from the border with North Korea this week as the rivals move to follow through with their leaders' summit declaration that produced reconciliation steps without a breakthrough in the nuclear standoff.

During their historic meeting on Friday at a Korean border village, Mr Kim and Mr Moon agreed to end hostile acts against each other along their tense border, establish a liaison office and resume reunions of separated families.

They also agreed to achieve a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula, but failed to produce specific time frames and disarmament steps.

Seoul's Defence Ministry said it would pull back dozens of its front-line loudspeakers on Tuesday before media cameras. Ministry spokeswoman Choi Hyunsoo said Seoul expected North Korea to do the same.

South Korea had already turned off its loudspeakers ahead of Friday's summit talks, and North Korea responded by halting its own broadcasts.

The two Koreas had been engaged in Cold War-era psychological warfare since the North's fourth nuclear test in early 2016.

Seoul began blaring anti-North Korean broadcasts and K-Pop songs via border loudspeakers, and North Korea quickly matched the action with its own border broadcasts and launches of balloons carrying anti-South leaflets.

Seoul's announcement came a day after it said Mr Kim told Mr Moon during the summit that he would shut down his country's only known nuclear testing site and allow outside experts and journalists to watch the process.

South Korean officials also cited Mr Kim as saying he would be willing to give up his nuclear programmes if the United States commits to a formal end to the Korean War and a pledge not to attack the North.

Mr Kim had already suspended his nuclear and missile tests while offering to put his nuclear weapons up for negotiations.

The closing of the Punggy-ri test site, where all six of North Korea's atomic bomb tests occurred, could be an eye-catching disarmament step by North Korea.

But there is still deep scepticism over whether Mr Kim is truly willing to negotiate away the nuclear weapons that his country has built after decades of struggle.

Punggy-ri test site in North Korea
Punggy-ri test site in North Korea PA Graphics

According to a summit accord, Mr Kim and Mr Moon agreed to achieve "a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula through complete denuclearisation," rather than clearly stating "a nuclear-free North Korea".

North Korea has long said the term "denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula" must include the United States pulling its 28,500 troops out of South Korea and removing its so-called "nuclear umbrella" security commitment to South Korea and Japan.

