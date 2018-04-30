  • STV
  • MySTV

Porn star Stormy Daniels sues Trump for defamation

ITV

Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, is seeking a jury trial and unspecified damages.

Donald Trump: Sued over a tweet.
Donald Trump: Sued over a tweet. Donald Trump

The porn actress who claims she had an affair with Donald Trump is escalating her legal fight, suing the president for defamation.

Stormy Daniels filed the complaint in federal court in New York on Monday.

At issue is a tweet in which Mr Trump dismissed a composite sketch that Daniels says depicts a man who threatened her in 2011 to stay quiet about her alleged sexual encounter with Mr Trump.

In the tweet earlier this month, the president said: "A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!"

The court filing says the tweet was "false and defamatory". Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, is seeking a jury trial and unspecified damages.

The filing says Mr Trump "knew that his false, disparaging statement would be read by people around the world, as well as widely reported".

It also says Daniels has been "exposed to death threats and other threats of physical violence".

Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti said: "We intend on teaching Mr Trump that you cannot simply make things up about someone and disseminate them without serious consequences."

The lawsuit is the latest legal move from Daniels, who is already suing to be released from a non-disclosure deal she agreed to days before the 2016 election in exchange for 130,000 dollars (£95,000).

The payment was made by the president's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen. That civil lawsuit was delayed in federal court in Los Angeles on Friday, with the judge citing a criminal investigation Mr Cohen is facing.

Mr Cohen asked for a delay after FBI agents raided his home and office several weeks ago, seeking records about the nondisclosure agreement.

Mr Cohen's lawyer said in court last week that because the criminal investigation overlaps with issues in the lawsuit, his client's right against self-incrimination could be adversely impacted because he would not be able to respond and defend himself.

Michael Cohen
Michael Cohen Michael Cohen

Daniels has sought to keep her case in the public eye. Several weeks ago, she revealed a sketch on ABC's The View that she said depicted the man who warned her in 2011 to stay quiet about a 2006 tryst with Mr Trump.

The president faces a number of allegations about his sexual exploits long before he ran for office.

The White House says he did not have a sexual encounter with Daniels, and the president has denied the other allegations as well.

Mr Trump is also facing a New York defamation lawsuit filed by Summer Zervos, a former contestant on The Apprentice, who has accused him of unwanted sexual contact in 2007 and sued him after he dismissed the claims as made up. A judge ruled that lawsuit can move forward.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.