Pesky pelicans crash a university graduation ceremony

A university graduation ceremony was interrupted by a pair of pelicans plunging into the crowd.

Two pelicans stole the show at a graduation ceremony at Pepperdine University in California on Saturday.

The entire spectacle of the surprise appearance was caught on camera.

In the video, the pair of long-beaked birds soared over the ceremony before plunging into the audience.

One particularly pesky pelican appeared to have landed on a guest's lap and caused quite the stir in the crowd.

It then took a stroll on the red carpet as school officials shooed it away.

