Facebook reveals new features at annual conference

ITV

A new tool to clear history, a dating app and new virtual reality headset unveiled.

Mark Zuckerberg made some big announcements at a Facebook developer conference.
Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg has spoken of the platform taking a "broader view of its responsibilities", as the social network announced a range of new features.

Speaking at the company's annual F8 developer conference, Mr Zuckerberg addressed Facebook's ongoing data privacy scandal as well as outlined other new tools across its range of services.

Here are the major announcements from the event.

- Clear History

A new feature being built, Clear History is Facebook's latest attempt to reinforce data privacy. The feature will enable users to see the websites and apps that send Facebook data when they use them, and delete this information from their account.

It is similar to clear history tools already available in web browsers to erase a user's footpath across the internet.

Users will also have the option to turn off Facebook's ability to store any more of this information in the future.

- Dating

As a new way to build "meaningful relationships" on the platform, Facebook also announced plans to introduce a dating service.

Facebook plans to launch a dating service.
Users will be able to build a dating profile separate to their normal Facebook account, with activity on that dating profile also not shown to friends.

The feature will then match users based on their preferences, things in common and mutual friends.

Mr Zuckerberg said the app was for real relationships, "not hook-ups".

- Oculus Go

Facebook-owned Oculus announced they were making a wireless, high-end virtual reality headset last year, and it has now gone on sale for the first time.

Oculus Go costs £199 and has more than 1,000 games, apps and experiences available, all the while being usable completely wirelessly, with screen and computing power built directly into the headset.

Oculus Go costs £199 and has more than 1,000 games, apps and experiences.
It also has new sharing experiences including Oculus Venues, a way to experience live concerts and events in virtual reality.

Existing app Oculus Rooms has also been redesigned - the virtual space enables up to four users to meet and interact by playing games or watching videos together.

- Instagram Video Chat

Instagram is introducing a video chat option, rivalling Apple's FaceTime, enabling users to have both one-to-one and group conversations via live video.

- Messenger Translations

A translation tool is being added to Facebook's Marketplace - the platform's area to buy and sell items - designed to enable users to communicate in different languages and maintain understanding.

The tool will come to life if a user receives a message in a different language, Messenger's M assistant will ask if they would like the text translated to their default language.

It will be available first in English and Spanish, initially trialling in the US.

