Trump dictated 'extraordinary' health letter, claims doctor

ITV

The letter released in 2015 claimed 'his physical strength and stamina are extraordinary'.

Donald Trump
PA

Donald Trump's former doctor has claimed the US President dictated his own 'extraordinary' letter of health, during his presidential campaign.

It comes after the doctor also said, in a separate interview, his office was "raided" by the President's former bodyguard who was looking for Trump's personal medical records.

He said the experience left him feeling "raped" and frightened.

Bornstein says he wrote the letter in a rush as he was seeing patients.
Bornstein says he wrote the letter in a rush as he was seeing patients.

Speaking to CNN, Dr. Harold Bornstein said: "He dictated that whole letter. I didn't write that letter.

"I just made it up as I went along."

Bornstein's letter, released in December 2017, stated:

"His physical strength and stamina are extraordinary.

"If elected, Mr. Trump, I can state unequivocally, will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency."

The doctor has also claimed his offices were "raided" by the President's longtime former bodyguard.

Speaking to NBC News, Bornstein said the former director of Oval Office operations showed up in February 2017 to remove Trump's medical records.

The incident left him "raped, frightened and sad," he said.

Bornstein says the incident at his office happened after he told the New York Times about a drug the President took for hair growth.
Bornstein says the incident at his office happened after he told the New York Times about a drug the President took for hair growth. AP

The White House has however, refuted the claims saying nothing out of the ordinary took place at Bornstein's offices.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters: "As is standard operating procedure for a new president, the White House Medical Unit took possession of the president's medical records."

Bornstein first drew the ire of the Trump administration after he told the New York Times about a drug, Propecia, Trump took for enlarged prostates that is often prescribed to stimulate hair growth in men.

He told NBC that Trump's longtime personal secretary then called him and said: "So you wanted to be the White House doctor? Forget it, you're out."

Two days later Bornstein says two men, joined by Alan Garten the chief legal officer for the Trump Organization, took the originals and copies of Trump's charts and lab reports, including records filed under pseudonyms the office used.

When Sanders was questioned about the nature of the visit being a raid she said: "No, that is not my understanding."

Earlier this year, the US president was described as being in"excellent health" by White House doctor Ronny Jackson.

The results of routine checkup were closely monitored after questions were raised around the american leader being "mentally unfit" for office.

