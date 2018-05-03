Death toll nears 100 after India rain and dust storm

Houses collapsed and trees fell as the devastation was particularly severe on Wednesday night.

A powerful dust storm and rain swept parts of north and western India. Manish Swarup/AP

At least 91 people have died and more than 160 are injured after a powerful dust storm and rain swept parts of north and western India.

Houses collapsed and trees fell as the devastation was particularly severe on Wednesday night in Agra, the northern city that hosts the Taj Mahal.

Some 43 people died there as the wind speed touched 130km (80mph) per hour, said relief commissioner Sanjay Kumar of Uttar Pradesh state.

At least 64 people died and another 67 were injured in northern Uttar Pradesh state, he said.

A powerful dust storm and rain swept parts of north and western India overnight, causing house collapses, and toppling trees. AP

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the dead and offered "condolences to the bereaved families".

He wrote on Twitter: "Saddened by the loss of lives due to dust storms in various parts of India. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon."

He added: "Have asked officials to coordinate with the respective state governments and work towards assisting those who have been affected."

At least 91 people died and more than 160 were injured after the powerful dust storm. AP

In the western state of Rajasthan, the Press Trust of India news agency said 27 others died and 100 were injured. Most deaths were caused by house collapses and lightning.

The rainstorm caught people by surprise as the monsoon season is still more than six weeks away.

Uprooted trees flattened the mud huts of the poor, Mr Kumar said.

Electrical and telephone lines were snapped in parts of Uttar Pradesh state, he said.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.