Death toll nears 100 after India rain and dust storm

Houses collapsed and trees fell as the devastation was particularly severe on Wednesday night.

At least 91 people have died and more than 160 are injured after a powerful dust storm and rain swept parts of north and western India.

Houses collapsed and trees fell as the devastation was particularly severe on Wednesday night in Agra, the northern city that hosts the Taj Mahal.

Some 43 people died there as the wind speed touched 130km (80mph) per hour, said relief commissioner Sanjay Kumar of Uttar Pradesh state.

At least 64 people died and another 67 were injured in northern Uttar Pradesh state, he said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the dead and offered "condolences to the bereaved families".

He wrote on Twitter: "Saddened by the loss of lives due to dust storms in various parts of India. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon."

He added: "Have asked officials to coordinate with the respective state governments and work towards assisting those who have been affected."

In the western state of Rajasthan, the Press Trust of India news agency said 27 others died and 100 were injured. Most deaths were caused by house collapses and lightning.

The rainstorm caught people by surprise as the monsoon season is still more than six weeks away.

Uprooted trees flattened the mud huts of the poor, Mr Kumar said.

Electrical and telephone lines were snapped in parts of Uttar Pradesh state, he said.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.