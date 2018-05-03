  • STV
  • MySTV

Belgian city implements shunned UK retail proposals

ITV

Recommendations of how to help UK retailers were largely ignored in the 2013 report.

city

A plan designed to revive British retailers is being put to good effect - on the streets of Belgium.

A 2013 report made a number of recommendations on how to help UK retailers, but the proposals were largely ignored.

But the city of Roeselare in Flanders picked up on the idea and is starting to see the benefits.

"I was very inspired five years ago when I read the review," Mayor Kris Declercq told ITV News. "I needed some big reforms and shock therapy for our shop owners."

The report, by retailer Bill Grimsey, made recommendations around areas including leadership, funding, business rates and parking.

Ideas put into action in Roeselare - home to around 60,000 people - include:

  • Free 30-minute parking using smart sensors
  • Fining landlords if premises are left vacant for more than a year and offering cheap rents to new businesses
  • Free pram hire
  • A courier system to take shopping off your hands
  • An app offering reduced prices in the city and a gift card that can only be used in Roeselare
  • Free WiFi
  • More green spaces

The changes have been made possible by investment from the local government and working in unison with retailers.

The high street still faces challenges - shops do still close in Roeselare - and there have been teething problems. For example, the courier service via a phone app is being put on hold because of concerns that people who show up to take shopping off people's hands are not legitimate.

Despite this, the changes have proved popular with many people.

The mayor says there is no "miracle solution" to solve the woes many high streets face, but shoppers are happy with Roeselare's face lift.

Mr Declercq said: "It is good that a city like us has found inspiration in the UK to see how the same problems can generate creative solutions.

"We're doing well, we're doing better than other cities in Flanders, but still it's a challenge every day. But by mixing measures, like subsidies, like giving investment incentives, we've seen in one-and-a-half years more than 28 new shops."

He added: "It's important when you want to change your city you don't do it alone."

Bill Grimsey, who wrote the 2013 review, said there was a uniqueness to Roeselare that makes it attractive to shoppers, whilst many UK high streets are "clones".

He believes the city has flourished because it has put a "complete" plan in place, something he says is lacking in many parts of the UK.

"No methodology's been developed and no concerted joined-up effort's been put in place and until that happens you're not going to get the right change taking place," Mr Grimsey said.

"There are so many opportunities to make our town centres attractive places to be. The way we do that is by having a holistic plan and not doing it piecemeal, so we have to bring it up the agenda."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.