Brutal murder of teenage girl stokes violence in India

There have been widespread demonstrations against violence in India. AP

India's sexual violence crisis has been further stoked by the kidnap, rape and burning of a teenage girl.

Fourteen people suspected of being involved were arrested on Saturday.

India has been shaken by a series of sexual assaults, many of them fatal, since 2012.

ITV News recently learned that young girls across the country are learning self defence in order to protect themselves from the violence.

Other women living in India told ITV News that their lives were blighted by terror.

Girls in India have been teaching themselves self-defence.

A district magistrate said that the girl was abducted by a group in Chatra, eastern Jharkhand, on Thursday.

She had been attending a wedding when she was snatched, sexually assaulted and let go.

But after she was released, her family levelled complaints against the suspects.

They then allegedly beat up the girl's family before burning her to death after finding her home alone on Friday.

The magistrate said that police are still searching for the main suspects in the case.

The increase in violence comes despite India having toughened its laws against such attacks.