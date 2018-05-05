Hundreds arrested at Putin inauguration demonstration 

Russian police detained prominent opposition figure Alexei Navalny after he arrived at demo.

Alexei Navalny was arrested after joining the protest. AP

Prominent opposition figure Alexei Navalny is one of 350 people who have been arrested as a wave of mass protests against President Vladimir Putin swept across Russia.

Video showed officers carrying a struggling Mr Navalny, who has been arrested several times before, in Moscow's Pushkin Square on Saturday.

Thousands of demonstrators had gathered in central Moscow at a protest organised by anti-corruption campaigner Mr Navalny, to denounce President Putin's upcoming inauguration for a fourth term.

Other rallies were scheduled across the country as part of the unauthorised protest, led under the slogan "He is not our czar".

A group which monitors political repression in Russia said the largest number of arrests was in Chelyabinsk, a city some 1,100 miles (1,780km) east of Moscow where 97 people were detained.

The OVD-Info group continued that in a protest in Yakutsk in the far north-east of the country, 75 people were detained but all have since been released.

In Moscow, around 50 people were said to have been arrested, among them, Mr Navalny.

Russians used the slogan 'he is not our czar'. AP

Officers in riot gear were seen wading into the crowd in Moscow, grabbing some demonstrators and leading them way.

There was, however, no immediate move to disperse the gathering.

A helicopter hovered overhead to monitor the crowd.

News reports and social media postings said that protests had attracted thousands of people in at least 10 cities in the Far East and Siberia.

Putin will be inaugurated Monday for a six-year term.