Fugitive Jamie Acourt will not challenge extradition to UK

Acourt is wanted over his alleged involvement in the large-scale supply of drugs.

Jamie Acourt was captured leaving a gym in Barcelona. National Crime Agency

Jamie Acourt - one of Britain's most wanted fugitives - will not challenge his extradition to the UK following his arrest by armed police in Barcelona.

The 41-year-old was detained on a European Arrest Warrant after he left the Metropolitan Sagrada Familia Gym on Friday, following a joint operation between the National Crime Agency (NCA), the Metropolitan Police and Spanish National Police.

Acourt, from south London, is wanted by the Metropolitan Police over his alleged involvement in the large-scale supply of drugs.

He was also named as a suspect in the investigation into the racist murder of 18-year-old Stephen Lawrence, but Acourt maintained his innocence and the charges against him were dropped due to a lack of evidence.

Stephen Lawrence was killed by up to six attackers in 1993, two of whom, David Norris and Gary Dobson, were convicted and are serving life sentences.

On Sunday, the National Crime Agency (NCA) confirmed that he would not be challenging the extradition.

Ian Cruxton, Head of International Operations for the NCA, said: "Acourt thought he could evade capture but as a result of an intelligence-led operation his days on the run have ended.

"We were able to direct the Spanish authorities to his location in Barcelona.

"Our ability to share information and work at speed with our international partners ensures there is no safe haven for fugitives. We will never stop pursuing these individuals."

Acourt was the 81st fugitive to be located out of 96 in Operation Captura - a joint initiative by the NCA, Crimestoppers and the Spanish authorities.