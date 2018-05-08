  • STV
Couple weds in hospital after being attacked by crocodile

ITV

The bride lost her right arm and suffered injuries to her left hand in Zimbabwe.

The bride walks down the aisle on her wedding day at a hospital chapel in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe
The bride walks down the aisle on her wedding day at a hospital chapel in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe AP

A couple attacked by a crocodile wedded days later in a Zimbabwean hospital, where the bride was recovering after losing an arm.

Jamie Fox, reportedly from Britain, said: "In one week we went from shock and agony to a truly amazing experience."

Mr Fox, 27, and his then fiancee, Zanele Ndlovu, were canoeing on the Zambezi, one of Africa's longest rivers when a crocodile attacked them on April 30.

Ms Ndlovu lost her right arm and suffered injuries to her left hand. Five days later, they married in a hospital chapel.

"We were glad we still had our lives and managed to keep our wedding date, although we had to do with a much smaller venue. The celebrations went ahead at the original venue but Zenele and I had to remain at the hospital," Mr Fox told The Associated Press.

He described the wedding as "incredible".

The couple on their wedding day in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe (AP)
The couple on their wedding day in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe (AP) The couple on their wedding day in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe (AP)

Victoria Falls Guide, a travel website, describes canoeing on the Zambezi above the Victoria Falls "the perfect activity for those who not only want to see the abundant bird and animal life but also want to experience the peace, tranquillity and beauty of the Zambezi River".

For the couple, the experience turned into a terrifying incident.

"I was shouting, trying to save her. She was not complaining of pain when we managed to pull her out of the water, maybe because of the shock. We were hoping the doctors would save her arm but that was not to be," said Mr Fox, adding that the couple had dated for about 18 months.

"I proposed in February. We are hoping to settle in the UK, so we are sorting out her visa and then we will think of the honeymoon," he said.

Ms Ndlovu was discharged from the hospital on Monday.

