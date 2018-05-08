  • STV
  • MySTV

Iran President's warning as Trump nuclear decision looms

ITV

President Hassan Rouhani made Iran’s first official comments since the US leader’s tweet.

Protesters rally in support of Iran&rsquo;s nuclear deal with world powers in front of the White House (AP)
Protesters rally in support of Iran&rsquo;s nuclear deal with world powers in front of the White House (AP) Protesters rally in support of Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers in front of the White House (AP)

Iranian president Hassan Rouhani has warned that the country could face "some problems" ahead of President Donald Trump's decision on whether to pull out of its nuclear deal with world powers.

Without directly naming Mr Trump, Mr Rouhani's remarks at a petroleum conference in Tehran represented the first official Iranian comment on the US president's overnight tweet that he would make an announcement on the deal on Tuesday.

"It is possible that we will face some problems for two or three months, but we will pass through this," Mr Rouhani said.

He also stressed Iran wants to keep "working with the world and constructive engagement with the world".

That appeared to be a nod to Europe, which has struck a series of business deals with Iran since the landmark 2015 nuclear deal.

Mr Trump's tweet came late on Monday night, meaning major newspapers across Iran missed the announcement for their front pages.

Iran's state-run television broadcaster carried the announcement at 10am local time, and Iran's state-run IRNA news agency also carried a report on it.

Overnight, Iran's semi-official news agencies carried the news of Mr Trump's tweet, while others shared foreign media reports online.

Mr Trump's announcement, set for the 2pm local time at the White House (7pm BST), will come after nightfall in Iran.

Iran's 2015 nuclear deal imposed restrictions on the Islamic Republic's nuclear programme in return for the lifting of most of the US and international sanctions against Tehran.

However, the deal came with time limits and did not address Iran's ballistic missile initiative or its regional policies. Mr Trump has repeatedly pointed to that, while referring to the accord as the "worst deal ever". However, proponents of the deal have said those time limits were to encourage more discussion with Iran in the future that could grow into addressing those other concerns.

Mr Rouhani, shown smiling and addressing an audience at a table at the conference on Tuesday, sought to show calm to Iranians.

Meanwhile, Iran's parliament speaker Ali Larijani reportedly said Mr Trump pulling out of the deal would increase unity among Iranians.

Mr Trump's move could determine the fate of 2015 agreement that froze Iran&rsquo;s nuclear programme (AP)
Mr Trump's move could determine the fate of 2015 agreement that froze Iran&rsquo;s nuclear programme (AP) Mr Trump's move could determine the fate of 2015 agreement that froze Iran’s nuclear programme (AP)

Iran's Central Bank chief Valiollah Seif also tried to calm nerves, telling state television that the US decisions "does not create a problem" for Iran's economy.

However, many in Tehran and elsewhere in the country are worried about what Mr Trump's decision could mean for the country.

Already, the Iranian rial is trading on the black market at 66,000 to the dollar, despite the government-set rate being at 42,000 to one dollar. Many say they have not seen the benefits of the nuclear deal.

Iran's poor economy and unemployment levels already sparked nationwide protests in December and January that saw at least 25 people killed and, reportedly, nearly 5,000 arrested.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.