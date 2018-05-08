Donald Trump pulls US out of Iran nuclear deal

The president said the deal was 'horrible and one-sided'.

Deal: Trump has withrawn America from the deal. PA

President Donald Trump has pulled America out of the Iran nuclear deal.

He described the agreement as "horrible, one-sided deal" that "didn't bring peace" and "never will".

The US president said he would impose the "highest level" of economic sanctions on Iran.

Speaking in the White House, Mr Trump said despite his previous warnings, the "disastrous" deal must be reformed and the necessary changes had not been secured.

He said: "The United States no longer makes empty threats. When I make promises, I keep them."

Mr Trump said the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was a "great embarrassment" to him and warned it would lead to an "arms race" in the Middle East.

He said: "The Iran deal is defective at its core. If we do nothing, we know exactly what will happen.

"In just a short period of time, the world's leading state sponsor of terror will be on the cusp of acquiring the world's most dangerous weapon.

"Therefore, I am announcing today that the United States will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal."

The president said any nation that "helps Iran in its quest for nuclear weapons" could also be strongly sanctioned by the US.

"America will not be held hostage to nuclear blackmail," he added.