Handcuffed man leaps from balcony in court escape bid

He sustained broken bones after launching himself over a railing during a court appearance.

AFP

A man has been left with broken bones after fleeing a courtroom in handcuffs and launching himself from a balcony.

Security footage from the Spanish Fork courthouse in Utah shows Christopher Clay Rudd, 35, sprinting from the room and diving over a second floor railing as he tried to escape.

Authorities have revealed that Mr Rudd had been arrested on drug allegations and was in court after failing to attend court-ordered treatment.

He sustained a broken leg and pelvis and a fractured skull from the impact.

Two bailiffs appear to try and break his fall but they were unsuccessful.

It is not clear whether Rudd was trying to harm himself, but he could face additional charges for trying to escape law enforcement.