Scots graduate and 74-year-old gran backpack around Asia

Meet Nathanel and his grandmother Edna Nahari who have embarked on a four-month trip.

Stirling graduate Nathanel Creson and his last-remaining grandparent wanted to get to know each other better - so they decided to take a four-month backpacking trip across Asia.

Now, this isn't your ordinary vacation. The 26-year-old former Stirling student is venturing across six countries with his 74-year-old grandmother Edna Nahari and they're vlogging their journey along the way.

The pair began their adventure in March, and so far, they have visited China and South Korea and are currently exploring Tokyo. After their stay in Japan they plan to visit the Philippines, Taiwan, and will round off the trip in India.

They hope by grabbing a rucksack and hitting the road together they will learn from one another and inspire people to help narrow the gap between generations.

Originally from Gothenburg, Creson is already quite well-travelled since leaving the city seven years ago.

In 2012, he moved to Scotland to study psychology at Stirling University before moving to Barcelona following his graduation in 2016.

His grandmother whom he calls Safta (the Hebrew nickname for grandmother) lives in Israel and is his last remaining grandparent, though she has another 23 grandchildren.

And although the age difference is approximately 48 years, Creson says it could actually be more. He explained: "She was born in Yemen at a time where women did not have birth certificates but she should be approximately 74".

Asian adventure: The pair will travel six countries. The Gran Adventure

The idea

It was when Creson's grandmother came to visit him in Spain that the idea of The Gran Adventure was born.

He said: "We took long walks together and started talking about life and I really felt that I wanted to get to know her better and not think one day 'wish we had spoken more'.

"Being the crazy person that I am I asked if she wanted to go travelling with me.

"She thought it was a brilliant idea and said yes immediately. Since she is my last grandparent, that also made this decision very easy for me.

"We both hope to inspire others, both young and old, to narrow the gap between our generations.

"Even though we have always been very close, we are also confident that we'll get to know each other even better.

"This is just one of those experiences that one day you will look back at and say, 'that was the experience of my life'."

Nathanel is one of Safta's 24 grandchildren. The Gran Adventure

Backpacking activities

So far, the pair have slept in hotels and hostels, but say they are not afraid to stay on a sofa if they get the chance.

Creson says: "Neither me nor grandma are looking for luxury. If we have the opportunity to sleep on a couch, we will do that."

Although it is a backpacking trip across Asia, they are doing things differently than if Creson was travelling with friends his own age.

However, while Creson and his grandmother aren't partying into the night it doesn't mean they are taking it easy.

They recently visited a Korean rave and Creson has been amazed by the strength his grandmother has shown on the trip so far.

South Korea: Safta trying on the local dress. The Gran Adventure

The psychology graduate added: "We travel at a slower pace than I would have normally done if I had travelled with friends. But I don't mind that, to me, seeing things from her perspective and how much this trip means to her is more than enough.

"We have visited the Great Wall of China, hiked up 1000 stairs to see incredible mountain views, seen women dive without tubes to pick shellfish from the ocean, seen a show on a lake with more than 500 actors, and walked through a cave that was formed by a lava eruption more than ten thousand years ago, and these are just a few of our experiences.

"I think my favourite experience was hiking up the Moon Mountain.

"We didn't know it would be so difficult but gran managed to get to the top without giving up.

"Thinking about it, I am so proud that she managed to find the strength within her to complete the hike. She's amazing! "

What have they learned?

Safta has six children, 24 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, and at the age of 74 you could be excused for thinking that her and 26-year-old Creson may not have much in common.

Despite being different in many ways, Safta believes there is much Creson can teach her.

Safta said: "It's hard for people to imagine how an old grandmother and such a young guy travel together and are having fun. So maybe our trip inspires them and shows how the young should think more of the elderly.

"There is a lot to learn from this. I have learned a lot myself. That the world is so beautiful it would be a shame not to see it.

"The older generation can also learn from the young. We need to understand their mentality, that it's another generation with another way of thinking. It's the generation of interest."

China: They visited the Great Wall of China. The Gran Adventure

And the experience has also had a profound effect on Creson who says he respects his Safta more than ever.

"I have always known this but having spoken to her has just reinforced that Safta is the kindest human being I know. Everywhere she goes she moves people on such a deep level.

"As an example, at our latest AirBNB stay, our hosts gave us a gift. How incredible is that?

"Safta is the only one I know that can have such an effect on people and I think it is because she is so pure and innocent.

"She is also religious and for me I have gained a deeper understanding where her faith comes from and how that has shaped her into the beautiful human being that she is.

"Overall, I respect her a lot more, not just as my grandmother but also as an older woman, which I think is very important.

"I think Safta has learned to respect me as a young man who is more tech savvy.

"I am in charge of the planning and I make sure we get to our destinations. I also think she understands that what we are doing is more than ordinary and without having to say it I know that she is very grateful."

Bracelets: The pair wear one each. The Gran Adventure

What does the future hold?

Creson and Safta will continue on their journey over the next couple of months but admit the trip might not be the end of their Gran Adventure.

"After this, I will probably move to Tel Aviv and work in something related to social media. Perhaps I will continue to occasionally vlog with gran from there.

"She is already looking forward to planning her next adventure.

"It has never been about the destination. This is all about the journey."

You can follow the rest of their travels on Facebook here and Instagram here.

