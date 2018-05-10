PM apologises over UK role in Libyan couple's prison ordeal
Theresa May has apologised after Abdul Hakim Belhaj spent six years in a Libyan jail.
Theresa May has apologised on behalf of the Government for the UK's role in a Libyan couple's prison ordeal.
A "full and final settlement" has also been reached with Abdul Hakim Belhaj and his wife Fatima Boudchar over their kidnap and rendition to the Middle Eastern nation in 2004.
In a statement on Thursday, Attorney General Jeremy Wright told the House of Commons that the Prime Minister had written to the couple over their "appalling" treatment.
A dissident of former dictator Muammar Gaddafi, Belhaj spent six years in a Libyan prison, where he was tortured having been kidnapped during a flight to the UK from Malaysia via Bangkok.
Following the fall of Gaddafi, it was exposed that the UK had tipped off Libyan authorities that the couple were in south Asia.
