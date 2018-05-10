  • STV
  • MySTV

World's oldest elected leader, 92, in Malaysian comeback

ITV

Malaysia’s former authoritarian ruler Mahathir Mohamad has capped a stunning political comeback.

Mr Mahathir said he expects to be sworn in as prime minister quickly (AP)
Mr Mahathir said he expects to be sworn in as prime minister quickly (AP)

Malaysia's former authoritarian ruler Mahathir Mohamad has capped a stunning political comeback at the age of 92 by leading opposition parties to their first election victory in six decades.

Mr Mahathir said the opposition has a clear mandate to form a government and insisted he should be immediately confirmed as prime minister.

Oldest elected leaders (PA Graphics)
Oldest elected leaders (PA Graphics)

In a lively Kuala Lumpur news conference peppered with swearing and trademark wisecracks, Mr Mahathir flagged significant changes for Malaysia, which he described as being left in a "mess" by defeated prime minister Najib Razak's National Front coalition.

The election result is a political earthquake for the Muslim-majority country, ending the National Front's unbroken 60-year rule and sweeping aside Mr Najib, whose reputation was tarnished by a corruption scandal, a crackdown on dissent and the imposition of an unpopular sales tax that hurt many of his coalition's poor rural supporters.

It is also a surprising exception to backsliding on democratic values in south-east Asia, a region of more than 600 million people where governments of countries including Thailand, Cambodia and the Philippines have swung toward harsh authoritarian rule.

Mr Mahathir said: "We need to have this government today without delay.

"There is a lot of work to be done. You know the mess the country is in and we need to attend to this mess as soon as possible and that means today. So we expect that today, well, I'll be sworn in as prime minister."

Supporters of the incoming government took to the streets of Kuala Lumpur to celebrate their unexpected victory. Many analysts had thought the National Front might lose the popular vote but cling to a majority in parliament due to an electoral system that gave more power to its rural Malay supporters.

Malaysian PM Najib Razak's defeat ends the 60-year rule of his party (AP)
Malaysian PM Najib Razak's defeat ends the 60-year rule of his party (AP)

Mr Mahathir, who was leader for 22 years before stepping down in 2003, was credited with modernising Malaysia but also known as a heavy-handed leader who imprisoned opponents and subjugated the courts.

Angered by a national scandal at state investment fund 1MDB, Mr Mahathir emerged from political retirement and joined the opposition in an attempt to oust Mr Najib, his former protege.

The US justice department said 4.5 billion dollars (£3.3 billion) was looted from state investment fund 1MBD by associates of Mr Najib between 2009 and 2014, including 700 million dollars (£516 million) that landed in Mr Najib's bank account and a 23 million dollar (£17 million) pink diamond necklace bought for his wife. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Mr Mahathir said the new government will not conduct a witch hunt, but Mr Najib will have to face the consequences if he has broken the law.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.