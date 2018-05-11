Remains of ancient racehorse discovered at Pompeii

Archaeologists found a stable containing a racehorse that died in the eruption.

An archaeologist works near the remains of a horse which were found in a stable of a Pompeii villa PA

Archaeologists in Pompeii have discovered the remains of an ancient racehorse still lying in its stable.

Pompeii officials displayed a cast of the horse, which appeared to have been lying on its left flank when it died in the huge volcanic explosion that buried the town nearly 2000 years ago.

The archaeological site's director Massimo Osanna said the animal was a thoroughbred likely to have been used for races, not farm work.

The site of the dig in Pompeii near Naples, Southern Italy. The site of the dig in Pompeii near Naples, Southern Italy (Cesare Abbate/ANSA via AP)

Naples daily Il Mattino quoted archaeologist Greta Stefani as saying only a horse-shaped vacuum had remained inside the hardened layer of volcanic ash.

It showed the outline of the animal after its remains rotted.

Parts of the sprawling city destroyed by Mount Vesuvius' eruption in the year 79AD still await excavation.

The stable belonged to a villa on Pompeii's northern outskirts. The villa's excavation also unearthed kitchen utensils and part of a wooden bed.