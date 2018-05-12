  • STV
Defeated leader of Malaysia barred from leaving country

ITV

He lost the election, bringing an end to his coalition’s 60-year rule of Malaysia.

Mahathir Mohamad is the new Prime Minister of Malaysia (Andy Wong/AP)
Malaysia's former scandal-ridden Prime Minister Najib Razak and his wife have been barred from leaving the country, immigration officials have said.

A leaked flight manifesto shows Mr Najib and his wife Rosmah Mansor were due to leave on a private jet on Saturday to Jakarta, fuelling rumours he was fleeing the country to escape possible prosecution over a massive corruption scandal involving the 1MDB state fund.

His coalition suffered a shocking electoral defeat this week that ended its 60-year rule.


Mr Najib had announced plans for a short holiday on social media, but he did not say where he was heading.

He added he was committed to "facilitating a smooth transfer of power", and apologised for his mistakes and shortcomings and said he intends to continue serving the people.

"I pray that after this divisive period, the country will unite," he said.

The Immigration Department, which had initially said there was no travel blacklist for Mr Najib, later issued a brief statement that Mr Najib and his wife "have just been blacklisted from leaving the country".

Mr Najib responded swiftly by saying he respected the department's ruling and will stay with his family in the country.

His holiday plans come as strong calls emerged from his ruling Malay party, which dominates the National Front coalition, for Mr Najib to step down over the election results.

A supporter waves a flag of the People&rsquo;s Justice Party outside palace in Kuala Lumpur (Vincent Thian/AP)
The National Front, which has ruled Malaysia since independent from Britain, obtained only 79 of the 222 parliamentary seats, losing power to Mahathir Mohamad's four-party alliance amid public anger over the 1MDB scandal and rising cost of living.

It was a remarkable comeback for Mr Mahathir, who was premier for 22 years until his retirement in 2003.

Mr Mahathir, who is now the world's oldest elected leader at 92, has said his government will not go on a witch-hunt over the 1MDB fiasco but that Mr Najib will have to face the court if he's found to be responsible.

The fund was started by Mr Najib when he took power in 2009, but it accumulated billions in debts and is being investigated in the US and several other countries.

US investigators said Mr Najib's associates stole and looted 4.5 billion US dollars (£3.3 billion) from the fund, of which some 700 million dollars (£515 million) landed in Mr Najib's bank account and some 30 million dollars (£22 million) used to buy jewellery for his wife.

Mr Najib denies any wrongdoing.

The new Attorney-General Mohamed Apandi Ali cleared Mr Najib in 2016, saying the money was a donation from the Saudi royal family and that most of it was returned.

Mr Mahathir, who is due to name his cabinet later on Saturday, has indicated that Mohamed Apandi would be axed for hiding evidence of wrongdoing.

