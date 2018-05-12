At least one dead and several hurt in Paris knife attack

According to French media, the knife attack left two dead including the assailant.

The attacker was killed by police after stabbing several people. AP

French authorities have condemned a knife attack in central Paris that the country's media say left two dead including the attacker.

The Paris police said the attacker was subdued by officers during the stabbing attack in the 2nd arrondissement or district of the French capital on Saturday.

Paris Police tweeted: "An attack on five people in the 2nd arrondissement of Paris by an individual armed with a knife: One victim has died, two are seriously wounded and two are injured slightly. The assailant is dead."

The identity of the attacker and the person's motives are unclear.

French media have reported that the attacker was shot dead by police. AP

French police asked the public not to spread rumours about the attack before the facts became clear.

"Please only share information coming from a trusted source," the police tweeted.

Interior minister Gerard Collomb condemned the "odious attack" and said the alleged attacker was "neutralised" by police and praised officers for their actions.

Paris has been under higher security in recent years after a string of deadly Islamic extremist attacks.