One dead and four injured in Paris knife terror attack

France Knife Attack A police officer cordons off the area after the knife attack (Thibault Camus/AP)

A knife-wielding attacker has killed one person and injured four in the centre of Paris before being killed by police, in what is being treated as a terror attack.

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted his praise for police who "neutralised the terrorist" and his thoughts for the victims.

Mr Macron said: "France is once again paying the price of blood, but will not cede an inch to enemies of freedom."

Counter terrorism authorities are leading the investigation into the attack.

The Islamic State group's news agency claims that a man who stabbed five people in Paris was a "soldier" of the extremist movement.

The Aamaq news agency said in a statement early on Sunday that the assailant carried out the Saturday night attack in response to the Islamic State group's calls for supporters to target members of the US-led military coalition squeezing the extremists out of Iraq and Syria.

Paris police tweeted that the attack happened in the 2nd arrondissement or district of the French capital.

Police said the person armed with the knife targeted five people, killing one and seriously injuring two and lightly injuring the other two.

They said the attacker died.

Interior minister Gerard Collomb said the alleged attacker was "neutralised" by police and praised officers for their actions

Paris has been under higher security in recent years after a string of deadly Islamic extremist attacks.