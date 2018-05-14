  • STV
Jerusalem embassy move necessary for peace, US claims

Palestinian officials say Washington 'is no longer a partner' in peace process.

Jerusalem embassy move necessary for peace, US claims
Security personnel stand guard as riders from a motorcycle club arrive at the new US embassy on a group ride from the old embassy (Ariel Schalit/AP)

Moving the American embassy to Jerusalem is a "necessary condition" to a lasting peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians, according to President Donald Trump's Mid-east peace negotiator.

American officials are in Jerusalem for Monday's relocation of the embassy from Tel Aviv to the contested city, a move the Israeli government has embraced but the Palestinians have condemned.

Jason Greenblatt stated on Twitter that "the long-overdue step of moving our embassy is not a departure from our strong commitment to facilitate a lasting peace deal".

However, a senior aide to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said that the decision violated a promise to hold off on moving the embassy to give peace talks a chance.

Saeb Erekat told the Voice of Palestine radio that the US administration is "based on lies" and that Washington "is no longer a partner" in peace talks.

He added that the Trump administration has "become part of the problem" and that the US president's Mid-east team is unqualified.

Israel captured east Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war and annexed it in a move not recognised internationally.

The Palestinians want east Jerusalem as the capital of their future state. They view the relocation as a one-sided move that invalidates America's role as an impartial peace broker.

