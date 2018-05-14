Park ranger who died saving kidnapped Congo Britons buried

Rachel Masika Baraka, 25, was killed by gunmen in Virunga National Park.

Mourners attending Ms Baraka's funeral pay their respects to the ranger who died in the line of duty. ITV News

Rachel Masika Baraka the hero park ranger who was killed while trying to save two Britons who were kidnapped in the Democratic Republic of Congo has been buried in Virunga National Park.

The 25-year-old was shot after the vehicle she was travelling in was attacked by armed assailants.

Bethan Davies and Robert Jesty, the two Britons who were taken hostage have since been released.

She is the eighth person to be murdered in the park this year.

Park Director Emmanuel de Merode said she showed "true bravery" in her work.

Guards surround Rachel Masika Baraka's coffin. ITV News

Ranger Baraka was transferred to a nearby hospital but died from her injuries later on. ITV News

Rachel Masika Baraka laid to rest in the very grounds she died protecting. ITV News

