Melania Trump recovering in hospital after kidney surgery

The First Lady of America is expected to stay in hospital for the rest of the week.

President Donald Trump is expected to visit first lady Melania Trump at the hospital. PA

Melania Trump has been admitted to hospital after undergoing a procedure to treat a benign kidney condition, the White House has said.

The first lady's spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said on Monday that the procedure was successful and that there were no complications.

Ms Grisham says Mrs Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre just outside Washington and will likely remain there for the rest of the week.

The White House did not offer any additional details on Mrs Trump's condition.

She was last seen in public on Wednesday at a White House event to honour military mothers and spouses for Mother's Day.