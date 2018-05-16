Lucas Glover’s wife arrested on domestic violence charges

The wife of the former US Open golf champion was arrested in Florida on Saturday.

PA

The wife of former US Open golf champion Lucas Glover is facing a domestic violence charge stemming from an altercation with Glover and his mother after he missed the cut at the Players Championship.

Krista Glover was arrested on Saturday night and taken to St John's County Jail in Florida. She was released the next day after posting 2,500 dollars (£1,850) in bonds.

She faces court on May 31 on misdemeanour charges of domestic violence battery and resisting arrest without violence.

According to the offence report, Glover and his wife were having an altercation after the third round of the Players Championship, where Glover shot 78.

The report said that when his mother, Hershey Glover, tried to intervene, Krista Glover began attacking her.

The arresting officer noticed cuts and blood on the arms and clothing of Glover's mother, who told the officer she had been hit in the chest.

Glover confirmed on Twitter there was an altercation, but added: "Everyone is fine."

The sheriff's report said Glover's mother declined to pursue charges.

The report said Glover told the officer his wife often starts arguments with him after he plays poorly.

According to the report, she resisted being placed in the back seat of a patrol car and damaged the door by repeatedly kicking it.

Glover and his wife have two children, a daughter who turned five on Monday and a two-year-old son.

He has three PGA Tour victories, including the 2009 US Open at Bethpage Black. He also has played in the Presidents Cup twice.

"We are aware of the situation and Lucas informed us of his statement, which has since been posted to his Twitter account," the PGA Tour said in a statement.

"Of course, we are here to provide support to Lucas and his family if needed; however, we are also respecting their request for privacy during this time."

