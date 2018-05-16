  • STV
Clown accused of killing mother in front of three children

ITV

Kevin Lapeire allegedly murdered his ex-girlfriend with the help of his yodeling accomplice.

Kevin Lapeire is accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend on Sunday night in her family home.
Kevin Lapeire is accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend on Sunday night in her family home. Facebook

One of Belgium's most successful clowns has been arrested on suspicion of killing his ex-girlfriend in front of her children on the day the country celebrates Mother's Day.

After going on the run, Kevin Lapeire began an armed stand-off with police on Monday afternoon from the top of a 13-storey building in Bredene.

Snipers were sent after he began firing a gun and threw a gas canister from the roof, while broadcasting the scene on Facebook Live.

In the hours that followed Lapeire threatened to jump off the building, threw debris and taunted police. He eventually surrendered after being surrounded by snipers.

Lapeire and his former partner, who is only being identified as "Caroline D", reportedly ended their relationship a few days ago.

Caroline's children are thought to have disliked the performer, which reportedly led to the break-up.

It is alleged Lapeire called on his sidekick Dietwin Haegeman, also known as "Dietwin the Yodeller" for his lederhosen wearing performances, for help with the revenge plot.

Both have previously found success through appearing on reality TV show Belgium's Got Talent.

Lapeire's pseudonym "Dr Aspirin" makes popular appearances in hospitals where he has cheered up hundreds of sick children.

The entertainer has also won an award for being the best clown in the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg.

The pair are alleged to have broken into Caroline's family home in Oudenberg on Sunday night.

According to Belgian media, the three children were tormented for hours, and forced to watch on as Lapeire allegedly killed their mother with a knife.

The children were eventually found by police tied up in the attic.

