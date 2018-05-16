Tour bus crash in Portugal injures 15 British tourists

British tourists have been injured after their coach smashed into a cement truck in the Algarve.

The collision crunched the front of the bus. AP

British holidaymakers have been injured after their coach rammed into the back of a cement truck on an Algarve motorway.

Fifteen tourists are understood to be injured, with 4 of them seriously hurt.

The crash happened just before 8am local time on Wednesday morning near the Areeiro Tunnel between Loule and Faro.

Police say the Spanish-registered bus was travelling from Portimao, a city 120 miles south of the Portuguese capital of Lisbon, to nearby Faro airport.

Officials in Portugal say the bus passengers were between nine and 77 years old.

The child was not thought to be among the injured.

The collision crunched the front of the bus, and emergency services had to cut three people out of the wreckage.

The injured were taken to Faro hospital.

Police said they have opened an investigation.