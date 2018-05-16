  • STV
  • MySTV

Trump: US in the dark about threats to cancel Kim summit

ITV

Donald Trump says the US has not been told North Korea is threatening to cancel planned summit.

Donald Trump said he will still insist on North Korea's denuclearisation.
Donald Trump said he will still insist on North Korea's denuclearisation. AP

Donald Trump says the US has not been told North Korea is threatening to cancel his planned summit with Kim Jong-un next month.

"We will see what happens," Mr Trump said when asked about the summit during a meeting with the president of Uzbekistan at the White House.

North Korea threatened to scrap the historic summit next month between the two leaders, saying it has no interest in a "one-sided" affair where the North would have to abandon its nuclear weapons and get nothing in return.

Speaking on Wednesday, the US president said the White House had not been notified about the threat to cancel the summit, planned for June 12 in Singapore. Mr Trump said he will still insist on the North's denuclearisation.

He added: "We haven't seen anything. We haven't heard anything. We will see what happens."

The warning from North Korea's first vice foreign minister came after the country abruptly cancelled a high-level meeting with South Korea to protest against US-South Korean military exercises that the North has long claimed are an invasion rehearsal.

Behind the scenes, White House aides tried to soothe South Korean frustrations over the cancelled meeting with the North as they continue to plan for the summit.

US officials compared the threat to Mr Trump's own warning that he might walk away from the summit if he determines Mr Kim is not serious about abandoning his nuclear programme, saying it did not appear to be serious.

The direction from the Oval Office to White House aides and other US national security agencies Wednesday was to downplay the North Korean threats and not "take the bait" by overreacting to the provocation, a senior US official said.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (left) has met the North Korean leader twice.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (left) has met the North Korean leader twice.

National Security Adviser John Bolton told Fox News Radio: "We are trying to be both optimistic and realistic at the same time."

Mr Bolton was criticised by the North for saying that the US is seeking to seek an outcome similar to Libya's unilateral nuclear disarmament.

North Korean first vice foreign minister Kim Kye Gwan said in a statement on state media: "We are no longer interested in a negotiation that will be all about driving us into a corner and making a one-sided demand for us to give up our nukes and this would force us to reconsider whether we would accept the North Korea-US summit meeting."

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has met with the North Korean leader twice to lay the groundwork for the summit, and reported that Mr Kim had agreed to place his nuclear arsenal on the negotiating table.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.