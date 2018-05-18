Gunman kills at least eight in Texas school shooting

The assistant principal said a suspect has been ‘arrested and secured’.

Suspect 'arrested and secured'. AP/Press Association Images

Between eight and ten fatalities have been reported after a shooting at a Texas high school.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez has said that the majority of those dead are students.

He added that one person is in custody and a second has been detained.

A police officer is among the injured, but the extent of his injuries are unknown.

President Trump gave his condolences to those affected on what he called a " very sad day".

Speaking in Washington, he said: "This has been going on too long in our country, too many years, too many decades now.

"We grieve for the terrible loss of life and send our support and love to everyone affected by this absolutely horrific attack to the students, families, teachers and personnel at Santa Fe high.

"We are with you in this tragic hour and we will be with you forever.

"My administration is determined to do everything in our power to protect our students, secure our schools and to keep weapons out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves and to others.

"Everyone must work together at every level of government to keep our children safe".

Speaking to NBC local affiliate KPRC, one student, who escaped to safety by running into the woods, said: "I was scared for my life. No one should go through this, no one should feel that pain."

The school district confirmed an unspecified number of injuries but is not immediately releasing further details.

One student told Houston television station KTRK that a gunman came into her first-period class and started shooting. The student says she saw one girl with a bloody leg as the class evacuated.