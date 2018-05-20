Man shot in Dublin as police search for missing woman

Jastine Valdez, 24, from Enniskerry, was last seen when she left her home on Saturday afternoon.

A man has been shot in Dublin as Irish police search for a missing woman feared abducted.

Helicopter, cars, support units and ambulances were at the scene at a business park.

Gardai "interacted" with the driver of a vehicle at around 8pm on Sunday evening in the Cherrywood area of the Irish capital and fired a weapon.

They had received a report of a woman being forced into a car in County Wicklow.

A Garda statement said: "Gardai investigating the disappearance of Jastine Valdez interacted with the driver of a vehicle at approximately 8pm this evening the 20th May 2018 in the Cherrywood area of Dublin.

"An official Garda firearm was discharged."

The incident has been referred to the watchdog, Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC), for investigation.

The statement added: "Gardai have located a 171 D Nissan Qashqui they had earlier appealed for at the scene of the shooting.

"Gardai continue to appeal for Jastine Valdez and also for anyone who may have seen the movements of the 171 D Nissan Qashqui since yesterday to 8pm today the 20th May 2018."

Earlier, the force said it was extremely concerned for her safety.

A Garda statement said she normally regularly contacted her family using social media.

"Contact has stopped so we are very, extremely concerned for her safety. If anybody can help us to locate her we would very much appreciate it."

Gardai told Irish state broadcaster RTE she was on her way home to Enniskerry when the suspected abduction happened.

"We are looking at that at the moment, trying to clarify her last movements on CCTV and taking statements from witnesses.

"We have a large investigation team working on it."

She was reported missing by her family late on Saturday night.

Jastine is around 5ft, of slight build with long black hair and brown eyes. When last seen she was wearing a dark coloured jacket, white T-shirt, grey leggings and runners.