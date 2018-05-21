  • STV
  • MySTV

Ofcom assessing 11 cases against Russia-backed channel RT

ITV

The watchdog opened three new investigations following the Salisbury poisoning case.

RT - formerly Russia Today - is being investigated by Ofcom
RT - formerly Russia Today - is being investigated by Ofcom PA

Broadcasting watchdog Ofcom has opened three new investigations into a Kremlin-backed TV channel following the Salisbury poisoning case.

This brings the total number of open investigations into RT, formerly Russia Today, from eight to 11.

An Ofcom spokeswoman said the further investigations are looking into "the due impartiality of news and current affairs programmes broadcast" on the channel.

One of the new investigations is regarding a segment on current affairs programme Crosstalk, and the others will be assessing two news broadcasts, which aired across April and May.

Crosstalk is being assessed over a segment which focused on the dynamics of the ongoing Syrian conflict and the US foreign policy in Syria.

The new probes come after the Salisbury chemical weapon attack on a former Russian spy.
The new probes come after the Salisbury chemical weapon attack on a former Russian spy. PA

One of the news broadcasts is being assessed over its reporting of the Ukrainian government and its position on Nazism and the treatment of Roma Gypsies, while the other was focused on fracking in the UK and the reported treatment of anti-fracking activists by UK authorities.

The regulator will look into whether each of these three broadcasts, which aired across April and May, offered sufficient balance for viewers on each topic.

A spokeswoman for RT said: "We note the new investigations by Ofcom, and will work with the regulator through its processes."

In April, Ofcom said that since the Salisbury nerve agent attack of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, it had "observed a significant increase in the number of programmes" on the channel that should be investigated.

"Until recently, TV Novosti's overall compliance record has not been materially out of line with other broadcasters," Ofcom said of the company that broadcasts RT.

"However, since the events in Salisbury, we have observed a significant increase in the number of programmes on the RT service that warrant investigation as potential breaches of the Ofcom Broadcasting Code.

"We will announce the outcome of these investigations as soon as possible."

Other programmes already under investigation include two broadcasts of a show called Sputnik, hosted by George Galloway.

Ofcom also previously announced it would consider whether the TV channel should broadcast in the UK if Russian involvement was proven in the poisoning in Salisbury in March.

The regulator previously said it had written to RT to explain that evidence of unlawful state interference would affect whether it was deemed "fit and proper" to hold a broadcasting licence.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.