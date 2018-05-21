  • STV
Jailed British mum to ‘expect conviction’ over new charges

ITV

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe will appear in court over a new 'invented' charge, her husband has said.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been in an Iranian prison since 2016.
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been in an Iranian prison since 2016. PA

A British woman jailed in Iran after being convicted of spying has been told to expect another conviction after appearing in court over a new "invented" charge, her husband has said.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 39, who was arrested and jailed in 2016, appeared in court on Saturday, accused of spreading propaganda against Tehran's hardline Islamist regime.

The 39-year-old British-Iranian dual national, from Hampstead, north London, is serving a five-year sentence over allegations, which she denies, of plotting to overthrow the Tehran government.

Her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, said the mother-of-one had again denied committing any crime, and appealed for clemency and freedom so that she might be able to have a second child.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffes husband Richard has campaigned tirelessly for her safe return.
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffes husband Richard has campaigned tirelessly for her safe return. PA

She told the court: "This year I am turning 40. I might only have a slim chance."

But Mr Ratcliffe said: "She was told by Judge Salavati to expect that she will be convicted."

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who works for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of the news agency, was arrested at Tehran Airport in April 2016 while with her then baby daughter Gabriella.

She was later jailed for five years but has consistently denied the charges against her, insisting that the trip was a holiday to introduce her daughter to her Iranian family.

Her time in Tehran's Evin prison, which included a period in solitary confinement, has left her with mental and physical health problems.

The new charge came despite telephone talks between UK Prime Minister Theresa May and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in which she called for British prisoners held in the country, including Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, to be released on humanitarian grounds.

In April, trees were decorated in support of Nazanin, marking the 2nd anniversary of her detention in Iran.
In April, trees were decorated in support of Nazanin, marking the 2nd anniversary of her detention in Iran. PA

The Free Nazanin Campaign said that on Sunday Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been able to telephone the British ambassador to Iran for the first time in more than two years.

It said: "She updated him on her case and situation, and requested that he try to visit. She also asked him to issue a formal diplomatic note protesting against the new charges and invented case against her.

"Nazanin discussed both with the judge and the ambassador a request for her to be released on furlough (temporary release) for Gabriella's birthday next month."

A Foreign Office spokeswoman said: "We will continue to approach each case in a way that we judge is most likely to secure the outcome we all want.

"Therefore we will not be providing a running commentary on every twist and turn."

