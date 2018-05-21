  • STV
Man guilty of murdering brother and parents in axe attack

ITV

Henri van Breda also attempted to kill his sister who was left fighting for life.

Henri van Breda was found guilty of murder
Henri van Breda was found guilty of murder

A wealthy South African man has been found guilty of murdering his father, mother and brother in a savage axe murder.

Henri van Breda, 23, attacked his parents Martin and Teresa and older brother Rudi van Breda at the family home in the scenic Stellenbosch wine region in the western Cape.

He was also convicted of the attempted murder of his younger sister Marli, then aged 16, who was left fighting for life after the shocking attack in January 2015.

Van Breda claimed that an unknown intruder had broken into the home and killed his family while he was in the bathroom.

Van Breda will be sentenced at a later date.
Van Breda will be sentenced at a later date.

But he failed to convince the court, with a judge ruling that his story to police was inconsistent and a guilty verdict was inescapable.

The verdict came after a trial lasting over two years that has gripped and horrified South Africa.

Van Breda reportedly showed no emotion as the guilty verdicts were handed down.

He was denied bail, and will be held in custody until his sentencing.

