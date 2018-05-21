Road collapses before swallowing three cars in China

The gigantic sinkhole dragged in three vehicles including a minivan near a construction site.

The collapsed area covered around 40 square meters. PA

CCTV images have captured the dramatic moment when two cars and a minivan were swallowed after a road collapsed in east China.

The pictures show a construction site collapsing and opening up a 10-foot-deep hole before dragging the vehicles into it.

Chinese authorities said that the accident happened beside a construction project that was underway on an old drainage system.

An investigation revealed that the accident resulted from the construction unit not having enough supporting measures in place, torrential rain during the early hours of Saturday morning making soil on the roadside loose and no effective barrier to prevent cars from being parked there.

No one was reported injured in the incident.

The gigantic hole dragged in three vehicles including a minivan. AP

The district government has urged overseers of these construction projects to look out for and mitigate any potential dangers.

The involved side properly dealt with the aftermath of this case.

