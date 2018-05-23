  • STV
  • MySTV

Trump and Moon try to keep North Korea summit on track

ITV

Mr Trump said Kim Jong Un had not met unspecified 'conditions' for the summit.

trump
ap

Donald Trump has laboured with South Korea's Moon Jae-in to keep the highly anticipated US summit with North Korea on track after the president abruptly cast doubt that the June 12 meeting would come off.

Setting the stakes sky high, Mr Moon said, "The fate and the future of the Korean Peninsula hinge" on the meeting.

The summit, planned for Singapore, offers a historic chance for peace on the peninsula - but also the risk of an epic diplomatic failure that would allow the North to revive and advance its nuclear weapons programme.

Mr Trump's newfound hesitation appeared to reflect recent setbacks in efforts to bring about reconciliation between the two Koreas, as well as concern whether the self-proclaimed dealmaker can deliver a nuclear accord with the North's Kim Jong Un.

In an extraordinary public airing of growing uncertainty, Mr Trump said "there's a very substantial chance" the meeting will not happen as scheduled.

Seated in the Oval Office with Mr Moon, Mr Trump said Mr Kim had not met unspecified "conditions" for the summit.

However, the president also said he believed Mr Kim was "serious" about negotiations, and Mr Moon expressed "every confidence" in Mr Trump's ability to hold the summit and bring about peace.

"I have no doubt that you will be able to... accomplish a historic feat that no one had been able to achieve in the decades past," Mr Moon said.

US officials said preparations for the summit were still underway despite recent pessimism - and privately suggested there would be additional public manoeuvring as both sides seek to maximise their leverage.

Both parties to the talks are invested in holding the meeting, with Mr Kim seeing an opportunity for international legitimacy and Mr Trump the prospect of securing Korean stability - and perhaps a Nobel Peace Prize.

"This could be something that comes right to the end and doesn't happen," said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

But he added that as of now, "we're driving on."

President Donald Trump meets with South Korean President Moon Jae-In in the Oval Office (Evan Vucci/AP)
President Donald Trump meets with South Korean President Moon Jae-In in the Oval Office (Evan Vucci/AP) President Donald Trump meets with South Korean President Moon Jae-In in the Oval Office (Evan Vucci/AP)

South Korea's national security adviser put the chance of the summit taking place at 99.9%.

Mr Trump suggested that it could be delayed rather than canceled: "It may not work out for June 12, but there is a good chance that we'll have the meeting."

He did not detail the conditions he had laid out for Mr Kim but said if they are not met, "we won't have the meeting."

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Mr Trump was referring to a commitment to seriously discuss denuclearisation.

Scepticism about the North's intentions have mounted in recent weeks after Mr Kim's government pulled out of planned peace talks with the South last week, objecting to long-scheduled joint military exercises between US and South Korean forces.

The North also threatened to abandon the planned Mr Trump-Kim meeting over US insistence on rapidly denuclearising the peninsula, issuing a harshly worded statement that the White House dismissed as a negotiating ploy.

Mr Moon sought to project optimism after his meeting with Mr Trump.

His spokesman, Yoon Young-chan, told reporters that the two leaders agreed to do their best to ensure the meeting happens on June 12.

Mr Yoon said Mr Moon told Mr Trump that the North Korean leader was strongly committed to the meeting and the leaders agreed that any assistance to North Korea would come after complete denuclearisation.

Moon Jae-in is welcomed by Donald Trump to the White House (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
Moon Jae-in is welcomed by Donald Trump to the White House (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP) Moon Jae-in is welcomed by Donald Trump to the White House (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

High-level talks between the North and South would likely happen after June 25.

Mr Trump expressed suspicion that the North's recent aggressive barbs were influenced by Mr Kim's unannounced trip to China two weeks ago - his second in as many months.

Mr Trump said he had noticed "a little change" in Mr Kim's attitude after the trip.

"I don't like that," he said.

The president added that he hoped Chinese President Xi Jinping was actually committed to the goal of denuclearising the Korean peninsula, calling him a "world-class poker player".

Mr Trump said he was displeased by China's softening of border enforcement measures against North Korea.

Mr Trump encouraged Mr Kim to focus on the opportunities offered by the meeting and to make a deal to abandon his nuclear programme, pledging not only to guarantee Mr Kim's personal security but also predicting an economic revitalisation for the North.

"I will guarantee his safety, yes," Mr Trump said, noting that promise was conditioned on an agreement to complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation.

Mr Trump said if such an agreement is reached, China, Japan and South Korea would invest large sums to "make North Korea great".

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.