New York judge evicts 30-year-old man from parents' home

Michael Rotondo has been living with his mum and dad for the last eight years.

A 30-year-old man has been ordered by a judge to leave his parents' home.

Michael Rotondo, who has been living at his family home in Camillus, New York, will now have to move elsewhere.

Parents Christina and Mark Rotondo told the court they have been asking their son to leave for several months, having served him with five eviction notices between February 2 and March 30.

The couple decided to sue their son after the letters did not persuade him to vacate their home.

In court, Mr Rotondo demanded a six-month notice period to vacate the property, but Supreme Court Judge Donald Greenwood said his demands were "outrageous" and issued an eviction order.

In filings to the court last week, Christina and Mark Rotondo provided the notes they left their son in a bid to remove him from their home.

On the February 2, 2018, they wrote: "Michael, After a discussion with your Mother, we have decided you must leave this house immediately. You have 14 days to vacate. You will not be allowed to return. We will take whatever actions are necessary to enforce this decision."

In later notes, Rotondo's parents offered him $1,100 to help him "find a place to stay", along with advice to help him following his departure.

"There are jobs available even for those with a poor work history like you," the note, written on the 18th February, said. "Get one - you have to work!"

Mr and Mrs Rotondo then applied for their son to be ejected from the property after a final eviction notice sent on March 30.

Mr Rotondo said he didn't think the judge had fully read the case and that he would be appealing the decision.