  • STV
  • MySTV

‘Busiest midwife’ has 1000 babies named after her

ITV

Alice Sumo, from Montserrado county, outside Liberia’s capital Monrovia.

Alice the midwife celebrates with girls named after her outside White Plains Clinic, Liberia (Save the Children)
Alice the midwife celebrates with girls named after her outside White Plains Clinic, Liberia (Save the Children) Alice the midwife celebrates with girls named after her outside White Plains Clinic, Liberia (Save the Children)

A charity has hailed the work of one of the "busiest midwives in the world" who has had more than 1,000 babies named after her.

Midwife Alice Sumo has been delivering babies in rural Liberia for almost three decades.

The 48-year-old delivered her first baby on a roadside at gunpoint during the civil war in 1990, before she actually qualified as a midwife.

She encountered a woman in labour at a roadside, with an armed man standing over her, threatening to kill her if she did not stop screaming.

Ms Sumo stepped in and delivered the baby - cutting the umbilical cord with a smashed glass bottle.

She said: "She was screaming and screaming. There was an armed man there shouting, 'We'll kill the woman because we don't want her screaming'.

"When I heard him say that, I said: 'No. Don't kill her, I can do the delivery.'

"The gunman said: 'If you don't do the delivery right and something happen to that woman, I will kill you.'

"I was afraid, but I carried on her delivery. There was no razor blade to cut the cord so I bust a bottle and I cut the cord with that."

Charity Save the Children said that the midwife's work has led to countless children being named after her, ranging from a newborn to a 30-year-old.

The midwife has not only influenced the names of girls, but boys have also been called male equivalents of Alice, including Alex or Ellis, according to the charity.

It is estimated that more than 1,000 babies have been named after her.

"To me the name Alice is an action name," the midwife said.

"Alice people are active people, they are caring people, they are loving people. A, the first letter in the alphabet. A for action."

Ms Sumo, from Montserrado county, outside Liberia's capital Monrovia, has worked through the west African country's civil war to the Ebola crisis.

At the start of her career heavily pregnant women would have to walk up to eight hours from their villages to a makeshift clinic to give birth.

Midwife Alice checks over baby Alice at White Plains Clinic, Liberia (Save the Children)
Midwife Alice checks over baby Alice at White Plains Clinic, Liberia (Save the Children) Midwife Alice checks over baby Alice at White Plains Clinic, Liberia (Save the Children)

But she is now in charge of a Save the Children maternal health clinic in a rural community in Liberia.

It is one of five clinics and facilities built by the charity in 2013 and includes a solar-powered vaccination refrigerator, a hand pump for clean water next to the clinic, which also serves the local population, and a motorbike enabling volunteers and staff to reach remote areas and to transport patients.

"Since the clinic was built there is no danger, and there is no infection, the place is sterilised, and everything is intact," Ms Sumo added.

Simon Wright, Save the Children's director of international development, said: "With all the babies named after her Alice must be one of the busiest midwives in the world and without her many lives might have been lost.

"Alice's incredible story is a fitting tribute to those midwives who work tirelessly to deliver babies and save lives in some of the most challenging conditions around the world - many of whom Save the Children is honoured to support and train.

"It also speaks volumes about the generosity of the British public, because through money raised here in the UK back in 2013, we were able to build and equip the clinic where Alice now works, and where thousands of mothers have given birth in a safe and private environment.

"In a country where one in three women gives birth without a skilled medical professional by their side, this clinic and the midwives who work there are a reminder of the life-saving results that aid can have."

Midwife Alice Sumo has been dubbed &ldquo;one of the busiest in the world&rdquo; (Save the Children)
Midwife Alice Sumo has been dubbed &ldquo;one of the busiest in the world&rdquo; (Save the Children) Midwife Alice Sumo has been dubbed “one of the busiest in the world” (Save the Children)

The charity said that in Liberia in 2016, one in 15 children died before their fifth birthday.

Ms Wright added: "This is a heart-breaking statistic when we consider that child mortality there and around the world could be greatly reduced by simply improving free access to healthcare.

"That's why this week Save the Children is at the World Health Assembly in Geneva calling on countries around the world to commit to Universal Health Coverage - which would enable children and families access to the healthcare they need without suffering financial hardship."

Save the Children is calling on people to get involved with its legacy campaign by encouraging people to donate to the charity in their wills.

For more information on the global children's charity, visit www.savethechildren.org.uk

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.