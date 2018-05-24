Thousands return to Ireland to vote in abortion referendum

Irish ex-pats from all over the world are returning home to cast their votes in the referendum.

Voting will begin on Thursday afternoon. PA

Thousands of people are travelling home to Ireland from as far away as Latin America and Asia to cast their votes in Friday's abortion referendum.

Eager voters took to Twitter to document their travels to have their say on the eighth amendment - a law banning abortion in almost all circumstances.

The Eighth effectively outlaws abortion in all cases unless a mother's life is in danger and its repeal would allow the Government to introduce laws permitting the procedure in early pregnancy.

Proponents have characterised it as a modernising measure which shows compassion for the thousands of women who travel to Britain to undergo the procedure and will allow Ireland to take back control within its own health service.

Opponents argue that the life of the unborn is sacrosanct and warn against the abuse of power over the issue by future governments which could widen the scope for abortion.

If people vote yes, the Government intends to allow terminations within the first 12 weeks, subject to medical advice and a cooling-off period, and between 12 and 24 weeks in a restricted fashion.

The procedure would be prohibited after 24 weeks.

