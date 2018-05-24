Donald Trump pulls out of landmark summit with North Korea

The US President blamed 'anger and open hostility' in recent North Korean statements.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un. AP

Donald Trump has pulled out a landmark summit with the north Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The US President said he had been forced to withdraw from the planned 12 June meeting due to "tremendous anger and open hostility" in recent North Korean statements.

He said the meeting "will not take place" in an open letter to Mr Kim circulated by the White House.

"I was very much looking forward to being there with you," said the letter.

"Sadly, based in the tremendous anger and open hostility in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate at this time, to have this long-planned meeting."

