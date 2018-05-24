  • STV
  • MySTV

First votes cast in referendum on abortion in Ireland

ITV

Residents of 12 Atlantic islands off the mainland began filling in ballot papers.

Presiding Officer Carmel McBride looks on as a voter casts their vote on the island of Inishbofin
Presiding Officer Carmel McBride looks on as a voter casts their vote on the island of Inishbofin Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA

The first votes have been cast on whether to liberalise Ireland's strict abortion rules.

Around 2,000 residents of 12 Atlantic islands off the mainland began filling in referendum ballot papers on Thursday.

The poll is on repealing the Eighth Amendment of the constitution which prevents the Irish Government from legalising terminations except where a mother's life is endangered and which has divided opinion for decades.

If people vote Yes, the Government intends to allow the procedure within the first 12 weeks, subject to medical advice and a cooling-off period, and between 12 and 24 weeks in exceptional circumstances.

Ireland abortion laws
Ireland abortion laws

Around 2,000 residents on tiny islands off Counties Donegal, Mayo and Galway deposited their ballots in people's homes doubling as makeshift polling stations on Thursday.

They were received a day ahead of the rest of the country to avoid delays in getting them to count centres in time.

Resident of Gola Island Colleen Ui Fhioruisce (centre) with her daughter Saoirse (two) outside the polling station (Brian Lawless/PA)
Resident of Gola Island Colleen Ui Fhioruisce (centre) with her daughter Saoirse (two) outside the polling station (Brian Lawless/PA)

The rest of the country votes on Friday on whether to reform some of Europe's strictest laws.

Thousands returned from around the world to make their voices heard, some from as far away as Asia and Latin America.

Ciaran Gaffney, 22, from Argentina said women should have complete bodily autonomy.

"I just think that we should not be exporting an issue like abortion to other countries and I think that we need to be responsible for taking charge of something that is happening in Ireland and will happen in Ireland irrespective of the vote."

Aoife Bennett, 25, an editor with a travel magazine based in Dortmund, Germany, will be making the journey back to Dublin then returning in less than 24 hours.

She tweeted: "This is the most important referendum we may ever face. Of course I was coming home."

Thousands of Irish women seek terminations in Britain because they cannot do so in Ireland.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: "I hope that a Yes vote will help to lift that stigma and help to take away that legacy of shame that exists in our society."

Among those backing a No vote was Corrs musician Jim Corr.

The 53-year-old, who found fame with his sisters Andrea, Sharon and Caroline in Irish folk-rock band the Corrs, claimed the vote was a means for the pharmaceutical industry to profiteer from abortion.

He tweeted: "As many were duped into believing the Lisbon Treaty would bring jobs and recovery, many are being duped into believing this referendum is about healthcare and choice, when it's really about bringing the lucrative abortion industry into Ireland."

Ireland abortion laws
Ireland abortion laws

Meanwhile, GPs advocating a No vote have claimed that asking doctors to carry out abortions without reason being offered cannot be described as healthcare.

More than 120 general practitioners opposed to repeal claimed Government proposals to liberalise Ireland's termination laws would amount to "abortion on demand".

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.