Manhunt on after bomb injures 15 at Canada restaurant

Fifteen people have been wounded in Canada after an improvised explosive device detonated and ripped through an Indian restaurant.

The explosion took place just after 10.30pm on Thursday, with the scene later being sealed off.

Two suspects are believed to have planted the IEDs and set them off before fleeing the Bombay Bhel, situated in a mall in Mississauga, the country's sixth largest city.

Three of those caught up in the blast suffered critical injuries, while the remaining 12 were left with minor and superficial wounds.

Police later put out an appeal for help with CCTV footage of what appeared to be the two suspects.

Officers say there is no indication the attack was terrorism or a hate crime.

Witnesses nearby described hearing a "really loud" bang, comparing the sound to an electricity generator exploding.

Peel Region Sergeant Matt Bertram said: "Nothing was said by these individuals.

"It appears they just went in, dropped off this device, and took off right away."

Sergeant Bertram said the type of device had not been completely identified.

"Different callers called in and said it was firecrackers or some said gunshot sort of noises. I don't think it was an explosion that was rocking anything," he said.

Sergeant Bertram added: "We have no indication to call it a hate crime or any kind of terrorism act."

Police described one of the suspects as being in his mid-twenties, wearing a zip-up hoodie and a baseball cap.

The second suspect was described similarly, with a zip-up hoodie pulled over his head.

The restaurant describes itself online as an authentic, yet casual, Indian dining experience

Police are continuing to investigate.